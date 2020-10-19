Former finance manager gets 3 years in prison for stealing $700K from Rapid City Rush

“I know what I did was wrong” Durham said, adding that she didn’t just break the law but broke the hearts of people who trusted her.

Her friends and family didn't speak during the hearing but wrote letters about her character and being a wonderful mother to her three children, Viken said.

Patterson asked for a 46-month sentence, or 3.8 years.

He agreed Durham wasn't to blame for all of the Rush's financial problems, but she was a "huge part" of it. She stole more and more each year until she stole $130,000 one year.

Durham didn't just steal from the business side of Rush but also its charitable foundation, Patterson said. The foundation — which donated money to Durham's medical issues — may need to close due to a lack of funds, Viken said the foundation wrote in a letter.

Durham was only sorry because she was caught and blamed others in her letter to Viken, Patterson said.

Viken said Durham wrote that she stole money to pay for her medical issues and because she was upset about pay discrepancy and other forms of sexism at the company. But Durham used just a "small fraction" of the stolen money for medical reasons, Patterson said. Most went to travel, dining out, entertainment, Walmart and Best Buy, Pickens testified.