Former judge, prisoner want to end life without parole for people under 25

She said she is confident she would stay sober and not commit any crimes if she was released.

Renee said she grew up in St. Paul with an abusive mother. She said she was sent to group homes and juvenile programs for running away and to a mental health hospital after trying to kill herself when she was 14.

Her mother kicked her out of the house when she was 15 so she moved in with her father and step-mother in Huron. She said they were wonderful parents, but she would still act out and run away.

“That’s what I was used to,” she said. “I was already pretty much messed up in the head at the time.”

Eckes dropped out of high school at 16 despite being a good student and was legally emancipated at 17. She moved back with her mother when she was 18 but her step-father eventually kicked her out and left her on the side of a road.

She then moved in with her brother in Watertown and became addicted to drugs and alcohol. That’s when she and 17-year-old Jessi Owens broke into a house to steal $9,000 from David Bauman, 47. Bauman unexpectedly returned and the pair — high on meth — beat Bauman on the head with a hammer.