Former officer manager pleads guilty to stealing $700,000 from Rapid City Rush

The longtime former office manager for the Rapid City Rush pleaded guilty Thursday to crimes related to stealing $700,000 from the hockey team.
Jennifer Durham, 42, pleaded guilty to tax evasion and two counts of wire fraud during a remote hearing held by a federal magistrate judge in Sioux Falls.
The plea deal says Durham will pay $700,000 in restitution to the Rush and $186,277 to the IRS.
Durham, her lawyer, the prosecutor, an IRS investigator and Magistrate Judge Veronica Duffy appeared by video while court workers, the media, an employee with the Rapid City Police Department and two Rush officials listened in by phone. Congress has given federal courts permission to host most hearings by video or phone conference to help with social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Durham sounded calm as she said she understood her rights and maximum punishment: 20 years for each wire fraud count and five years for the tax evasion count.
Benjamin Patterson, assistant U.S. attorney, said he would not request Durham be jailed before sentencing but that she would need to turn over her passport. Durham is not yet scheduled for her sentencing hearing before Jeffrey Viken, the Rapid City-based federal judge.
“You will remain free while you’re waiting for your sentencing hearing,” Duffy told Durham.
Before pleading guilty, Durham told Duffy that she agrees to the factual basis document she signed.
According to the document:
Durham worked as the Rush’s manager from 2008 through June 2019, where she was responsible for maintaining accounting records, creating financial reports, and recording and depositing cash receipts. She began to steal from the company around February 2010.
Durham embezzled the $700,000 through multiple methods:
- She classified payments to herself as mileage reimbursements or sales commissions;
- She wired money from the Rush’s bank account to pay her personal credit card by falsely reporting the payments as legitimate business expenses;
- She wired money from the team’s bank account to accounts she had access to, including her account, her daughters, and one connected to a group called “Lil Cav’s Wrestling.” She concealed these payments by reporting them as legitimate business expenses;
- She diverted the Rush’s cash receipts for personal use. She concealed the cash she stole by entering false business-related expenses that offset the cash receipts;
- She used the team’s bank account to pay her family’s telephone bills.
Durham also unreported her income by $688,867 between 2010-2018, leading to a $186,277 tax loss for the IRS.
The investigation into Durham began in October 2019 when new team owners, Spire Hockey, discovered "inconsistencies and irregularities with regard to some bookkeeping handled by a single former employee,” Rush President Todd Mackin told the Journal at the time. Spire Hockey purchased the Rush in January 2019.
Durham's charges, factual basis document and plea deal were then filed in June 2020.
