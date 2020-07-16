Former officer manager pleads guilty to stealing $700,000 from Rapid City Rush

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The longtime former office manager for the Rapid City Rush pleaded guilty Thursday to crimes related to stealing $700,000 from the hockey team.

Jennifer Durham, 42, pleaded guilty to tax evasion and two counts of wire fraud during a remote hearing held by a federal magistrate judge in Sioux Falls.

The plea deal says Durham will pay $700,000 in restitution to the Rush and $186,277 to the IRS.

Durham, her lawyer, the prosecutor, an IRS investigator and Magistrate Judge Veronica Duffy appeared by video while court workers, the media, an employee with the Rapid City Police Department and two Rush officials listened in by phone. Congress has given federal courts permission to host most hearings by video or phone conference to help with social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Durham sounded calm as she said she understood her rights and maximum punishment: 20 years for each wire fraud count and five years for the tax evasion count.