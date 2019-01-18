A former doctor facing charges for sexually abusing Native American minors in Pine Ridge was sentenced Thursday in Montana to 18 years in prison for similar crimes against two boys on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.
Stanley Patrick Weber, a 70-year-old former doctor with the Indian Health Service, was sentenced in the Grand Falls federal court by Judge Brian Morrison, court records show. Weber must also pay a $200,000 fine and submit to five years of supervised release once he is out of prison.
He was sentenced after a jury found him guilty in September 2018 of attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child, abusive sexual contact of a minor and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child against two boys under his care while he was working for IHS in Browning between 1992-1995, records show. Jurors found him not guilty of attempted sexual abuse of a minor.
Weber's defense lawyer had asked for a 10-year sentence but the prosecutor said a harsher punishment is needed since Weber is a "serial predator," the Great Falls Tribune reported.
Now that his Montana trial has wrapped up, Weber faces 12 charges in the Rapid City federal courthouse, court records show. He's been accused of sexually abusing Pine Ridge children under 16 years old between July 1995 and August 2011.
His deadline to reach a plea agreement in the South Dakota case is Feb. 1. If no deal is reached, Weber is set to go to trial on Feb. 19.