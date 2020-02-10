Former Pine Ridge IHS doctor receives multiple life sentences for child sexual abuse

The fourth victim was too upset to testify in person, Collins said. But Collins said he wanted Viken to know that Weber has made intimate relations difficult and that he avoids going to the IHS even though he needs medical help. He said he doesn't understand how Weber could do what he did and fears that his own children will become victims one day.

Weber "ruined my life" and justice should mean more than Weber going to prison, said a fifth man who testified at trial. "I have something on my back that I can't take off."

The man — who was not an official victim at the trial since he was the federal age of consent when Weber allegedly began abusing him — said Weber's actions made him struggle with trust issues, suicidal thoughts and alcohol.

Julian Bear Runner, president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, revealed that he was treated by Weber when he was 15 and got an "upsetting feeling" in his stomach when Weber told him that he didn't need to bring his parents to the next appointment. He looked towards the victims and said they could have been in his place if Weber hadn't harmed them.