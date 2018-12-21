A deceased former bishop of Rapid City "likely" sexually abused a minor while working as a priest in the Diocese of Saint Cloud, Minn., from 1940-1969, the diocese said in a November press release.
Harold Dimmerling went on to serve as bishop of the Diocese of Rapid City from 1969 until his death in 1987.
Bishop Donald Kettler of Saint Cloud "deemed the allegation credible" after speaking with the victim, and the allegation was reported to local police, the release says.
There have been no other accusations against Dimmerling in the Saint Cloud diocese, the release said, and no allegations against Dimmerling in the Rapid City area, according to the December newsletter from the Diocese of Rapid City.
After an accusation that a priest molested a girl between 1972-1980 in the Diocese of Rapid City, Dimmerling transferred the priest to a different church but later released him from the diocese, according to a 2016 report by a Pennsylvania grand jury.
In its press release, the Rapid City diocese encouraged any victim of sexual assault by a clergy or lay person to contact the diocese's victim assistance coordinator by calling 209-3418.