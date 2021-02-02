Former Rapid City officer killed while responding to call in Mississippi

A former Rapid City police officer and Air Force veteran was fatally shot while responding to a reported suicide attempt Monday in Mississippi.

Michael Boutte “was a very nice guy and very dedicated police officer,” Mayor Steve Allender, who was Boutte’s patrol supervisor, said Tuesday.

Boutte served in Rapid City from 1992 to 1996, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

He most recently served as a sheriff’s deputy in Hancock County, Mississippi, which is near the Gulf Coast and Louisiana.

Boutte was responding to a 911 call about a man who was threatening to shoot himself, according to the Sea Coast Echo.

Boutte was leaving his car when the man stepped out of his house and shot the deputy, Sheriff Ricky Adam told the Biloxi Sun Herald. The man then shot at a second officer, who returned fire. Both the man and officer were injured.