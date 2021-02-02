Former Rapid City officer killed while responding to call in Mississippi

A former Rapid City police officer and Air Force veteran was fatally shot while responding to a reported suicide attempt Monday in Mississippi.
Michael Boutte “was a very nice guy and very dedicated police officer,” Mayor Steve Allender, who was Boutte’s patrol supervisor, said Tuesday.
Boutte served in Rapid City from 1992 to 1996, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.
He most recently served as a sheriff’s deputy in Hancock County, Mississippi, which is near the Gulf Coast and Louisiana.
Boutte was responding to a 911 call about a man who was threatening to shoot himself, according to the Sea Coast Echo.
Boutte was leaving his car when the man stepped out of his house and shot the deputy, Sheriff Ricky Adam told the Biloxi Sun Herald. The man then shot at a second officer, who returned fire. Both the man and officer were injured.
"Mike was an incredible deputy and more so a fine person,” Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a statement. “He was a mentor to our younger deputies, and I know he will be greatly missed by his peers. You never saw him without a smile or a positive attitude.”
During his eight years with the sheriff’s office, Boutte saved a child’s life, spearheaded a community event, and started an alert system for missing seniors, Adam said.
Allender said he believes Boutte began working in Rapid City after being stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base. He served in Operation Desert Storm, attended the Marine Corps Police Academy and served in the reserves in New Orleans, according to Adam.
The mayor said Boutte was close with his family and taught him how to pronounce “New Orleans” like locals do. He said Boutte left Rapid City to help start a new department in Washington state.
Allender, a former police chief, said he believes Boutte is the only recent former Rapid City police officer to have been killed in the line of duty.
