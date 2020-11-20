Former Rapid City priest accused of having sexual contact with minor, possessing child porn

Mulloy led the diocese after former Bishop Robert Gruss was reassigned and was set to become Bishop of Duluth before the allegation was publicized in early September. He is suspended during the investigation, according to Bishop Peter Muhich. ​

Affidavit

The new charges stem from an FBI agent coming across child pornography on one of Garbacz's thumb drives during the financial crimes investigation, according to an August 2019 affidavit for a search warrant.

Garbacz was aware he was under investigation for the financial crimes when he booked a one-way ticket from Seattle to Poland on May, 10, 2019. Garbacz is from Poland but became a US. citizen in July 2014 during a ceremony at Mount Rushmore, according to a Facebook post from the diocese.

What follows is alleged in the affidavit:

FBI agents arrested Garbacz at the airport and seized his luggage. They later searched his luggage and electronic devices, but the search warrant was only for evidence of financial crimes.

An agent stumbled across a photo and video evidence of child pornography involving two males while searching through a thumb drive. One video involving a male minor appears to have been produced by Garbacz, the agent wrote.