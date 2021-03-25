Former Rapid City priest accused of witness tampering in child sex crimes case

A former Rapid City priest convicted of stealing nearly $260,000 from the diocese is now accused of trying to influence a witness expected to testify at his upcoming child sex crimes trial.
Marcin Garbacz, 42, was indicted in federal court last week on a count of witness tampering for allegedly trying to “intimidate, threaten and corruptly persuade” a witness by sending a letter on Jan. 8 in order to influence, delay and prevent them from testifying at his trial.
His trial will include the new tampering charge as well as charges of possessing child pornography between July 2011 and May 2019 and “engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place” by traveling to another country and having sexual contact with a boy under the age of 18.
The third charge relates to Garbacz allegedly taking a video of a naked minor while traveling to his home country of Poland, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The indictment does not name the victim(s) or witness, who could be the same person or multiple people.
Garbacz has pleaded not guilty to both of the child sex crime charges. The pornography charge carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison while the other has a maximum punishment of 30 years in prison.
The FBI began investigating Garbacz for sex crimes after finding child pornography on one of his thumb drives, according to an affidavit. Agents found the material while searching the device in August 2019 for evidence related to Garbacz’s financial crimes after arresting him at the Seattle airport where he had a one-way ticket to Poland.
Last year a jury found Garbacz guilty of 65 felony financial crimes related to stealing donations from the Diocese of Rapid City. He was sentenced to 7.75 years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $300,000 in restitution to the diocese and IRS.
Garbacz joined the diocese in 2004, was suspended from ministry in May 2018 after he was caught stealing money, and left a treatment program and moved to Seattle in November 2018 without permission from the bishop.
He used to work as a parish priest but became a teacher and chaplain at the Rapid City Catholic School System by July 2012, a prosecutor said during the financial crimes trial.
Garbacz, who is detained at the Pennington County Jail, is scheduled for an 8:45 a.m. arraignment on the tampering charge on April 2. He will go to trial on all three charges on April 27 unless he reaches a plea deal by April 9.
