Former Rapid City priest accused of witness tampering in child sex crimes case

A former Rapid City priest convicted of stealing nearly $260,000 from the diocese is now accused of trying to influence a witness expected to testify at his upcoming child sex crimes trial.

Marcin Garbacz, 42, was indicted in federal court last week on a count of witness tampering for allegedly trying to “intimidate, threaten and corruptly persuade” a witness by sending a letter on Jan. 8 in order to influence, delay and prevent them from testifying at his trial.

His trial will include the new tampering charge as well as charges of possessing child pornography between July 2011 and May 2019 and “engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place” by traveling to another country and having sexual contact with a boy under the age of 18.

The third charge relates to Garbacz allegedly taking a video of a naked minor while traveling to his home country of Poland, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The indictment does not name the victim(s) or witness, who could be the same person or multiple people.

