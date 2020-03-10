Former Rapid City priest found guilty on all 65 charges

There's "not even a shred of evidence" that Garbacz had any other source of income beyond his salary and some reimbursements that he could have used to purchase his expensive items, Patterson said. Plus, he was caught on video stealing, admitted his theft to the bishop and told a detective he had been stealing for "a couple" of years.

Albertson acknowledged the video of Garbacz stealing and the recording between him and the detective. But while "the government can speculate" as to why he made cash deposits beyond his income before 2016, there's no "solid proof" that Garbacz stole from the church during those years.

Multiple priests saw the expensive items Garbacz bought but "not one of them" suspected he was stealing money or reported missing cash before he was caught on camera, Albertson said.

If Garbacz was guilty of more than he admitted to the bishop and detective in spring 2018, why did he move to Washington and start a new life as a FedEx worker rather than escape to Poland right away, she asked.

Patterson displayed and focused on the chalices, sculptures and other "shiny things" to "distract you," Albertson told the jury. But there's nothing illegal about having an expensive "flashy taste" and no evidence proving he bought the items with stolen money.