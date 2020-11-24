Former Rapid City priest pleads not guilty to child sex abuse charges

A former Rapid City priest pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two child sex abuse charges.
Marcin Garbacz, 42, attended his preliminary hearing at the federal court in Rapid City via a video feed from the Pennington County Jail.
He pleaded not guilty to possessing child pornography between July 2011 and May 2019 and “engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place” by traveling to another country and having sexual contact with a boy under the age of 18.
The pornography charge carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison while the other charge has a maximum punishment of 30 years in prison.
Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann ordered Garbacz to remain detained at the Pennington County Jail pre-trial.
Prosecutor Benjamin Patterson declined to share which country Garbacz traveled to and whether any victims are students from the Rapid City Catholic School System, where he used to work.
This was Garbacz’s second court appearance in two days.
On Monday he was sentenced to 7.75 years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $300,000 in restitution after being convicted of 65 felony financial crimes related to stealing donations from the diocese.
The FBI began investigating child sexual abuse crimes allegedly committed by Garbacz after finding child pornography on one of his thumb drives, according to an affidavit. Agents had been searching the device in August 2019 for evidence related to the financial crimes after arresting Garbacz at the Seattle airport with a one-way ticket to his home country of Poland.
Garbacz was indicted on the sex crimes in February, but the case was only unsealed last Friday.
He joined the diocese in 2004, was suspended from ministry in May 2018 after he was caught stealing money, and moved to Seattle in November 2018.
Garbacz used to work as a parish priest but became a teacher and chaplain at the RCCSS by July 2012, Patterson said during the financial crimes trial.
RCCSS has not responded to requests for Garbacz's dates of employment and information on which schools and in which positions he worked in. The Diocese of Rapid City said it was not able to provide this information.
