Former Rapid City priest pleads not guilty to child sex abuse charges

The FBI began investigating child sexual abuse crimes allegedly committed by Garbacz after finding child pornography on one of his thumb drives, according to an affidavit. Agents had been searching the device in August 2019 for evidence related to the financial crimes after arresting Garbacz at the Seattle airport with a one-way ticket to his home country of Poland.

Garbacz was indicted on the sex crimes in February, but the case was only unsealed last Friday.

He joined the diocese in 2004, was suspended from ministry in May 2018 after he was caught stealing money, and moved to Seattle in November 2018.

Garbacz used to work as a parish priest but became a teacher and chaplain at the RCCSS by July 2012, Patterson said during the financial crimes trial.

RCCSS has not responded to requests for Garbacz's dates of employment and information on which schools and in which positions he worked in. The Diocese of Rapid City said it was not able to provide this information.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.