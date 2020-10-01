Former Rapid City teacher gets probation for hitting disabled boy in the head with ball

A former Rapid City special education teacher was sentenced Thursday to probation and community service for repeatedly hitting a 12-year-old boy, who is unable to speak or walk, in the head with a ball.

“We trusted her” and “she broke that trust, just completely smashed it,” the boy's grandfather said of Shea Lindsey. “We don’t want her teaching again.”

Lindsey, a 26-year-old former middle school teacher, was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and 100 days of community service during the hearing at the Pennington County Court.

Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle also ordered Lindsey to pay a $1,000 fine, complete moral reconation therapy, and have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 during her probation term. The judge said Lindsey can be sent to jail for up to 180 days if she fails to follow any of the orders.

Lindsey, who was out of jail after posting bond, was sentenced after pleading guilty in June to simple assault for the May 13, 2019 incident. She could have been sentenced up to one year in jail.

Wipf Pfeifle said she wouldn’t send Lindsey to jail since both lawyers were OK with probation and community service, and because evidence shows it's unhelpful to do so for people like Lindsey with no or limited criminal history.