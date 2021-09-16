Former Rapid City teacher's certificate revoked after assaulting disabled student

That evening, the student's mother noticed the student was "acting very quiet and standoffish, and had dark circles under his eyes," the report states. The student is non-verbal and is normally happy, the mother said.

A fellow East Middle School teacher reported Lindsey's actions to law enforcement the following day.

On July 19, 2019, a Pennington County Grand Jury indicted Lindsey on one count of felony child abuse. In June 2020, Lindsey pleaded guilty to a reduced count of misdemeanor simple assault after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

Lindsey received a 180-day suspended jail sentence on Oct. 1, 2020, one year of probation, 100 hours of community service, and fines and court costs. She was also ordered to receive a psychiatric evaluation, write an apology letter to the student's family and to have no contact with any child under the age of 18 for one year.

The South Dakota Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission met on Dec. 8 for a hearing on Lindsey's teacher's certification. The Commission recommended Lindsey's certification to be revoked. The state Department of Education permanently revoked her certificate on Jan. 20.

Lindsey is one of six Black Hills area teachers who have either had their certification revoked, denied or suspended since 2017.

