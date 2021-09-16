Former Rapid City teacher's certificate revoked after assaulting disabled student

A former Rapid City Area Schools teacher's state teaching certificate was permanently revoked in January after she pleaded guilty to repeatedly hitting a developmentally disabled middle school student with a ball.
Shea Lauren Lindsey pleaded guilty in June 2020 to a reduced misdemeanor charge of simple assault in Pennington County District Court. Lindsey was initially charged with felony child abuse in the case. However, a plea agreement was reached to reduce the charges to a misdemeanor.
The South Dakota Department of Education permanently revoked Lindsey's teaching certificate on Jan. 20 following the conclusion of the criminal case and an investigation by the South Dakota Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission.
According to documents released by the state Department of Education, Lindsey received her South Dakota teaching certificate in July 2018. She became a teacher at Rapid City's East Middle School during the 2018-2019 school year.
The documents show Lindsey was the primary teacher and case manager for a student with severe cognitive disabilities, and an orthopedic impairment that impacts the student's fine-motor skills.
On May 13, 2019, cameras in the East Middle School showed Lindsey repeatedly throwing a large exercise ball at the student, who is confined to a wheelchair. The footage showed the ball was thrown at the student's face multiple times. The impact forced the student's head back in a whiplash type motion, causing his wheelchair to move backwards.
That evening, the student's mother noticed the student was "acting very quiet and standoffish, and had dark circles under his eyes," the report states. The student is non-verbal and is normally happy, the mother said.
A fellow East Middle School teacher reported Lindsey's actions to law enforcement the following day.
On July 19, 2019, a Pennington County Grand Jury indicted Lindsey on one count of felony child abuse. In June 2020, Lindsey pleaded guilty to a reduced count of misdemeanor simple assault after reaching a deal with prosecutors.
Lindsey received a 180-day suspended jail sentence on Oct. 1, 2020, one year of probation, 100 hours of community service, and fines and court costs. She was also ordered to receive a psychiatric evaluation, write an apology letter to the student's family and to have no contact with any child under the age of 18 for one year.
The South Dakota Professional Teachers Practices and Standards Commission met on Dec. 8 for a hearing on Lindsey's teacher's certification. The Commission recommended Lindsey's certification to be revoked. The state Department of Education permanently revoked her certificate on Jan. 20.
Lindsey is one of six Black Hills area teachers who have either had their certification revoked, denied or suspended since 2017.