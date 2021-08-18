Former Rapid City VFW leader sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing children

A former VFW leader was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a minor and attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Adam R. Swift, 31, of Box Elder, was also ordered to pay $24,700 in restitution. He is the former commander of VFW Post 1273 in downtown Rapid City and the former judge advocate for the South Dakota VFW, though his membership was revoked following an investigation of the allegations against him.

The sexual exploitation charge was for making a four-year-old engage in sexual conduct in order to take and distribute photos or videos of the act between 2017 and 2018 in Box Elder. The second charge relates to him trying to meet up with a five-year-old girl for sex. In February 2020, a Homeland Security agent posed as a mother of the girl on Kik, where he arranged a meeting with Swift to "swap" the girl for a boy Swift offered to bring.

The agent set up a March 2020 meeting with Swift in Rapid City. He was arrested by undercover agents upon arrival. A search of Swift's phone and computer found photos of him sexually abusing a 4-year-old. Other child sexual abuse material was also found on the computer, which Swift downloaded from the internet.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 3