Former resident accused of causing nearly $80,000 in damage to STAR Academy

Some rooms in the home were "ransacked" with items strewn about, while another building had signs of a fire. There was also antisemitic and racist anti-Black graffiti.

There was also some evidence left behind: Cigarette butts, shoe prints from Emerica skateboarding shoes, a Pabst beer bottle and an empty bottle of Patron tequila. McMillin sent some of those items plus others that might have fingerprints on them to the South Dakota Forensic Lab on Dec. 14.

The fingerprint testing came back in early February but only one print was high quality enough to test and it didn't match with anyone in any database.

Testing that came back a few days later found DNA on the beer can and one of the cigarette buttes matched Grinnell, whose DNA was already in a law enforcement database. The testing found male DNA on the other cigarette butts and tequila bottle but they did not match with anyone.

McMillin couldn't find Grinnell so he obtained a March 8 search warrant from Judge Matt Brown that authorized the state Division of Criminal Investigation to track Grinnell's cell phone in order to locate him. He learned the next day that Grinnell was living in an apartment complex in Rapid City.