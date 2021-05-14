Former resident accused of causing nearly $80,000 in damage to STAR Academy

A former resident of the STAR Academy in Custer has been accused of causing nearly $800,000 in damage after allegedly vandalizing buildings at the former juvenile corrections campus by ransacking rooms, breaking windows, and turning on faucets and fire extinguishers.
Tre Grinnell is charged with reckless burning, intentionally damaging public property and three counts of third-degree burglary from Dec. 5 to Dec. 10, 2020.
Although the $76,955 worth of vandalism occurred in early December, the 26-year-old Rapid City resident wasn't arrested until April 16 once he was linked to fingerprint and DNA evidence found at the scene, according to police reports.
Grinnell is a former resident of STAR (State Treatment and Rehabilitation) Academy, according to the reports and Custer County Sheriff's Lt. Steve McMillin.
Former Gov. Dennis Daugaard closed the Department of Corrections facility in 2016 due to a dwindling need for beds after the state reduced its high rate of of incarcerating or rehabilitating youth away from their homes. Studies show that removing children from their homes and families, rather than treating them within their community, can cause lasting harm.
Grinnell's alleged motive is unknown, McMillin said.
The two Custer County couples who bought the state-owned STAR property for $1.3 million in February were aware of the vandalism, according to Ryan Brunner, commissioner of the Office of School and Public Lands. They plan to turn the property into an area with single-family homes, but it's unclear if they will raze the existing buildings, refurbish them or do a mix of the two.
The old buildings all require significant amounts of modernization and renovations. Restoring the vandalized ones would be an even more daunting task.
Damage, forensics
What follows is from police reports mostly written by McMillin:
McMillin and another deputy went to the STAR academy after the groundkeeper reported the vandalism on the morning of Dec. 7.
One of the buildings was damaged on every floor with "fire extinguishers sprayed throughout the building, windows broken in multiple rooms and hallways, sinks and toilets damaged from blunt force" and broken mirrors, McMillin wrote. "Water was turned on in multiple bathrooms causing the floors to flood and water to leak throughout the building. There was standing water on all three floors" and multiple fire extinguishers had been sprayed around the building.
Some rooms in the home were "ransacked" with items strewn about, while another building had signs of a fire. There was also antisemitic and racist anti-Black graffiti.
There was also some evidence left behind: Cigarette butts, shoe prints from Emerica skateboarding shoes, a Pabst beer bottle and an empty bottle of Patron tequila. McMillin sent some of those items plus others that might have fingerprints on them to the South Dakota Forensic Lab on Dec. 14.
The fingerprint testing came back in early February but only one print was high quality enough to test and it didn't match with anyone in any database.
Testing that came back a few days later found DNA on the beer can and one of the cigarette buttes matched Grinnell, whose DNA was already in a law enforcement database. The testing found male DNA on the other cigarette butts and tequila bottle but they did not match with anyone.
McMillin couldn't find Grinnell so he obtained a March 8 search warrant from Judge Matt Brown that authorized the state Division of Criminal Investigation to track Grinnell's cell phone in order to locate him. He learned the next day that Grinnell was living in an apartment complex in Rapid City.
After obtaining another search warrant, McMillin searched Grinnell's apartment on March 18 with the help of DCI agents and Rapid City officers. They took a DNA sample from Grinnell and seized a cell phone, marijuana and Emerica shoes that appeared to match the shoe prints found at the STAR Academy.
Grinnell said he wanted to speak with a lawyer and invoked his right to remain silent while a friend in the apartment agreed to an interview. The friend said Grinnell spent time at the STAR Academy and sometimes talked about it. However, the man said he doesn't know anything about Grinnell recently visiting and damaging the property.
Grinnell, who is out of jail after paying a $5,000 cash/surety bond, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at the Custer County Courthouse at 10 a.m. on July 6.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.