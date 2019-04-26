A former police captain and councilman with the Rosebud Sioux Tribe pleaded not guilty last month to 22 federal wire fraud charges after allegedly trying to blame his actions on the mother of his children.
If found guilty, Calvin "Hawkeye" Waln Jr., 41, could be sentenced to 30 years on each count.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota said in a press release that Waln is a former RST police captain. Several past news articles also mention his role and quote him making allegations of widespread police brutality within the RST force. Other articles, including a 2015 Journal story, also identify him as a former council representative. Waln appeared to have engaged in the alleged wire fraud after he left these positions.
The indictment accuses Waln of knowingly writing $4,022 in insufficient funds checks from empty or closed accounts to pay an individual and businesses including discount, grocery, convenience and hardware stores.
Waln inherited $8,384 from his mother's life insurance policy after she died in January 2017, the indictment says. He deposited the money into a Voya Financial account on March 13, 2017, and spent all the money by March 22. Voya closed his account March 31 but Waln continued to pass nine checks worth $2,525 through the account from April 2017-May 2018.
To conceal his scheme, the indictment says, Waln pretended to be the mother of his children and wrote a letter taking blame for the actions. He then sent the letter and forged signature to Alvin Pahlke, a special prosecutor with the RST who was prosecuting three cases, also related to insufficient funds checks, against Waln in tribal court. Pahlke dropped all three cases after receiving the fake letter.
Pahlke did not immediately respond to an email asking if he ended up charging the mother of Waln's children, and if he ended up refiling the charges against Waln after learning the letter was a fake.
Waln also passed 13 insufficient funds checks in April and May 2018 worth $1,497 linked to a Wells Fargo Account that had closed at least seven years before October 2018, the indictment says.
Waln, who remains out of custody, has until May 14 to reach a plea deal or go to trial May 28.