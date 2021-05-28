Former Salvation Army leader jailed pre-trial on federal child porn charges

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cybertips can be submitted to NCMEC by members of the public who discover someone with child porn or by websites that discover the material through workers or computer algorithms. NCMEC then forwards a report to law enforcement for further investigation, a local investigator previously explained to the Journal.

The investigation into Moreno was conducted by federal, state and local agencies, according to the news release. Homeland Security Investigations, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office all helped with the case.

Jesse Fagerland, an investigator with the sheriff's office, testified at the detention hearing, according to court records.

If convicted, Moreno will be sentenced to at least five years in prison and up to 20 years. He would also have to forfeit 46 electronic devices seized by law enforcement during a May 13 search of the Salvation Army's Black Hills Camp.