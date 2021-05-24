Former Salvation Army leader now facing federal child porn charges

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Salvation Army, an international Christian charitable organization, says it fired Moreno and is cooperating with the investigation. Moreno was a captain and the Black Hills Area Coordinator with the group. He lives at the Salvation Army camp on Thunderhead Falls Road off West Highway 44, according to state court records.

The federal indictment comes after Moreno was charged May 11 by Pennington County prosecutors with one count of possessing, creating or distributing child pornography on May 7.

He was arrested after law enforcement executed a search warrant at the camp on May 13 and found child pornography on an account tied to Moreno, the sheriff's office said.

Few other details about the allegations are known since Moreno's police reports are sealed.

Moreno is scheduled for a preliminary hearing for his state charge at 2:15 p.m. on May 28 but he might be indicted before then. No upcoming hearings have been scheduled in federal court.

Moreno is being held at the Pennington County Jail without the chance to post bond on his state charge. A federal magistrate judge also ordered that Moreno be detained until a formal detention hearing is held.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.