Former Salvation Army leader stuck in jail for now

A former leader of the Salvation Army in the Black Hills that's facing a child pornography charge has no chance of getting out of jail for now.

Javier Clark Moreno, is charged with one count of possessing, creating or distributing child pornography on May 7.

The 40-year-old was a captain and the Black Hills Area Coordinator with the Salvation Army before the organization fired him. He lives at the Salvation Army's Black Hills Camp on Thunderhead Falls Road off West Highway 44, according to his complaint.

Moreno made his initial appearance at the Pennington County Court on Friday morning through a video feed from jail. A man wearing a Salvation Army military-like uniform put his arm around a woman when Moreno's name was called by Magistrate Judge Sarah Morrison.

Morrison told Moreno that a circuit court judge already ordered that no bond be set in the case due to "significant community safety concerns." The no bond order means Moreno has no chance of being released from jail unless a bond is set at a later date.

Such a restrictive order is usually reserved for more serious charges.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that more charges are pending, but it's unclear what they might be.