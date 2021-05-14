Former Salvation Army leader stuck in jail for now

A former leader of the Salvation Army in the Black Hills that's facing a child pornography charge has no chance of getting out of jail for now.
Javier Clark Moreno, is charged with one count of possessing, creating or distributing child pornography on May 7.
The 40-year-old was a captain and the Black Hills Area Coordinator with the Salvation Army before the organization fired him. He lives at the Salvation Army's Black Hills Camp on Thunderhead Falls Road off West Highway 44, according to his complaint.
Moreno made his initial appearance at the Pennington County Court on Friday morning through a video feed from jail. A man wearing a Salvation Army military-like uniform put his arm around a woman when Moreno's name was called by Magistrate Judge Sarah Morrison.
Morrison told Moreno that a circuit court judge already ordered that no bond be set in the case due to "significant community safety concerns." The no bond order means Moreno has no chance of being released from jail unless a bond is set at a later date.
Such a restrictive order is usually reserved for more serious charges.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that more charges are pending, but it's unclear what they might be.
"There was a search warrant at the same time as his arrest and we will be reviewing that along with the remainder of the evidence," said State's Attorney Mark Vargo.
Moreno was arrested Thursday morning after law enforcement executed the search warrant at the camp and found child pornography on an account tied to Moreno, the sheriff's office said. As of now, the investigation does not involve any victim who is also a camper, according to spokeswoman Helene Duhamel.
Few other details about the allegation are known since Moreno's police reports are sealed.
The Salvation Army — an international Christian charitable organization — says it fired Moreno and is cooperating with the investigation.
Moreno is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 2:15 p.m. on May 28 but he might be indicted before then.
