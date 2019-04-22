A former chief of the Spearfish Volunteer Fire Department is not a felon and could have his record sealed after admitting to embezzling thousands of dollars from his local firefighter's association.
Lloyd Heser Jr. pleaded a guilty to Class 4 grand theft for embezzling money from the Spearfish Volunteer Firefighters’ Association from 2016-2018, court records show. He owes $9,128 in restitution.
Heser could have been sentenced up to 10 years in prison but Judge Michelle Comer, of the state court in Deadwood, decided in early April to give him a suspended imposition of sentence, records show. That means while Heser pleaded guilty, he is not convicted of the crime and not labeled or treated as a felon.
If he follows the conditions of his four-year probation, a judge will seal his case to the public. His conditions include spending 15 days in jail, paying restitution plus more than $600 in fines and fees, following all laws, and not visiting any establishment focused on alcohol or gaming. If Heser breaks these rules he could be convicted and his case would remain unsealed.
There are no police records attached to Heser's court files so it's unclear how he was caught and what he spent or planned on using the money for.