Former Sturgis lawyer admits to stealing from clients

In 2018 she wrote a $50,000 check from her client trust account to the estate by using money that belonged to the other client she defrauded. ​

Doris Lauing hired Hymans in November 2016 to represent her relative Leo Drillig in an estate matter related to the death of Lauing’s uncle, Leo Miller. Miller left an inheritance for Drillig — who lives in Germany — so Lauing hired Hymans to serve as Drillig’s personal representative in the U.S.

Hymans deposited the $167,969 inheritance into her client trust account in May 2017 and was supposed to immediately transfer the money to Drillig.

But Hymans instead decided to “defraud Drillig and enrich herself,” causing “Drillig’s benefit to be entirely depleted," the document says.

Hymans transferred the money in her client trust account to her business account and then her personal bank accounts. She again concealed the fraud by providing false documentation to her income tax preparer.

Lauing made multiple attempts to contact and ask Hymans to transfer the inheritance to Drillig, but Hymans never responded. She hired an attorney in September 2018 to help retrieve the funds, but Hymans provided the attorney with false explanations for the delay of the transfer.