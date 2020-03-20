Former teacher accused of abusing student taking case to trial

A former Rapid City Area Schools teacher accused of abusing a disabled student is taking her case to trial.

Shea Lindsey’s trial on one count of child abuse is scheduled for July 13-15 at the Pennington County Court, records show. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Lindsey had a clear background check when she was hired by RCAS in August 2018, according to a previous news release. She was working as a special education teacher at East Middle School when she was arrested on May 30, 2019.

It’s unclear exactly what Lindsey is accused of doing since police reports are sealed and prosecutors say they can’t talk about the case outside of court. Her defense lawyer did not immediately return a call from the Journal.

Lindsey remains out of jail on a $2,500 bond and is not allowed to contact the student.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

