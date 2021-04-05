Former VFW leader to plead guilty to child sex crimes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Factual basis document

What follows is from the factual basis document that Swift signed:

Swift came under investigation after he unknowingly contacted an undercover FBI agent on the Kik messaging app in February 2020

Swift said he was sexually active with a 4- and 7-year-old boy and had sexually assaulted an infant in the past. He also sent the agent two videos of a man sexually abusing a child.

Brent Gromer, supervisor of the Internet Crimes Against Children unit in South Dakota, was alerted about the incident and asked a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations to start a new undercover chat with Swift.

The HSI agent began messaging Swift on Kik, posing as a woman who sexually abuses her five-year-old daughter.

Swift told the agent that he wanted to arrange a “swap” where he would sexually abuse the five-year-old and bring a child for the woman but they needed to be careful about their plan.

“I wouldn’t want it getting around what you will do with (the boy I bring),” Swift messaged.