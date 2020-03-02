Founder of Black Hills Patrol charged with working as security guard without license

A former state's attorney convicted of felony tax evasion is now accused of working as a security guard without a license for allegedly handcuffing a man in Rapid City.
Ken Orrock, a 51-year-old former Bennett County state’s attorney, is charged by the Rapid City Attorney's Office with having no security license while working with Black Hills Patrol in December. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 30 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.
Orrock is now serving five years of federal probation and paying back $280,257 in restitution to the IRS after pleading guilty to willful failure to collect and pay over tax at Black Hills Patrol, which he founded in 2010. He failed to pay the $280,257 in taxes between 2011-2015 and spent some of the money on private school tuition, vacations and cruises, according to the factual basis document he signed.
Orrock was originally given a sentence of three years of weekends in prison so he could work with Black Hills Patrol to repay the IRS. But the judge had to re-sentence him to probation after realizing it's only legal to sentence someone to weekends in prison for a year.
Security companies like Black Hills Patrol must have a merchant security license and each guard must obtain an individual security license, according to chapter 5.52 of the Rapid City Code of Ordinances.
Orrock voluntarily gave up his individual security license after pleading guilty to his federal charge in February 2017 and was disbarred from practicing law. His wife took over as the agent of the company that owns Black Hills Patrol in August 2017, according to the Secretary of State's website.
"Private security officers can serve as the first line of defense for business security and for organizations hosting special events," according to city spokesman Darrell Shoemaker. "They are not sworn police officers" and can't search people or their property.
"In essence, they don't have any more power than a citizen may have," Shoemaker said. "They can detain someone until police arrive, much like a citizen can do in making a 'citizen's arrest'."
Citizen's arrests let anyone arrest a suspect for non-petty offenses committed or attempted in front of them, according to South Dakota Codified Law 23A-3-3. People can also arrest suspects for a felony, even if wasn't committed in front of them as long as they have probable cause.
Handcuff incident
Orrock was allegedly caught acting as a security guard without a license on Dec. 2, 2019, according to a report filed by Rapid City Police Officer Joshua Russell:
Russell was dispatched after a property owner reported that a verbally and physically aggressive man was refusing to leave the parking lot outside of a tobacco shop on East North Street. One he arrived at the scene, Russell saw Matt Cone, a Black Hills Patrol guard, and Orrock on top of and handcuffing the man. Orrock then ordered the man — who had blood coming from scrapes to his face — to "stay there."
Cone told Russell that Black Hills Patrol had a no trespass order against the man. After telling the man to leave, Cone said, the man took a step toward him so he put a hand up to prevent the man from approaching him. He said the man twice slapped his hand away and threatened to beat him up. Cone said he then took the man to the ground to handcuff him.
The property owner told Russell that she saw the man lunge toward Cone and slap his hand two times.
Orrock suggested the man be arrested for simple assault and Russell ended up booking the man into jail on that crime, failure to vacate and for a warrant. The man told Russell that he started to walk away after the woman told him to leave but Cone soon arrived and told him to stay put and wait for police to arrive. He said he continued walking away but Cone twice grabbed his face to keep him from leaving so he slapped Cone's hand away twice. He said Cone then threw him to the ground. He denied taking a fighting stance or threatening Cone.
The Pennington County State's Attorney Office only charged the man with criminal trespass, which is punishable by up to one year in jail. The man is out of jail without bond.
The report does not mention how Orrock ended up arriving at the scene, if he was in uniform or carrying any weapons. Orrock can't carry a gun or any other weapon, according to his probation conditions. He's also not allowed to break any laws so if he's convicted of his new charge he could have his federal probation revoked and be sentenced to prison or another punishment.
Orrock was not arrested that day but was charged on Dec. 13 and ordered to appear in court, records show. He's scheduled to return to court for a 10 a.m. status hearing on April 2.
Past controversies
Black Hills Patrol has come under scrutiny in the past. In 2015, one of their guards shot and wounded a man who police officers said tried to hit the guard with his car. Orrock refused to share the name of the guard who shot the man. The Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County State's Attorney Office reviewed the case and decided not to press charges against the guard or driver.
In August 2017, the Journal's editorial board questioned why Rapid City has contracts with the company after Orrock pleaded guilty to his federal charge and continued not paying taxes for Black Hills Patrol while awaiting sentencing. Orrock blamed his mother-in-law for not paying the taxes, according to an IRS report.
The city no longer has any contracts with Black Hills Patrol, Shoemaker told the Journal. He said the last payment was in February 2018 for December 2017 patrols at the city's water reclamation facility.
The company then came under fire in December 2017 for refusing Police Chief Karl Jegeris' order to paint "SECURITY" on its vehicles so citizens wouldn't confuse them with the police department, something that had been happening.
Shoemaker said the City Attorney's Office is not yet commenting on Orrock's new charge. Timothy Rensch, Orrock's lawyer, said it's important to remember the presumption of innocence.
A message to Black Hills Patrol asking about Orrock's role with the company was not returned. But it appears he maintains a leadership role since he signed the company's annual report in 2019, according to the Secretary of State's website.
The company's voicemail tells callers that they've reached Black Hills Patrol and the "law offices of Kenneth E. Orrock." Orrock is "not accepting any new clients at this time. Existing clients are welcome to leave a message," the voicemail says.
It's unclear whether it's legal for disbarred lawyers to say they have a law office, said Andrew Fergel, executive director of the State Bar of South Dakota. He said it may make sense to have such a message during the 30 days when disbarred lawyers are allowed to wrap up their existing work and need to notify clients about their disbarment.
"They probably ought to change the message on their voicemail," Fergel said. "Probably the appropriate thing is not to say that there's a law office there."
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.