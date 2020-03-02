Founder of Black Hills Patrol charged with working as security guard without license

Handcuff incident

Orrock was allegedly caught acting as a security guard without a license on Dec. 2, 2019, according to a report filed by Rapid City Police Officer Joshua Russell:

Russell was dispatched after a property owner reported that a verbally and physically aggressive man was refusing to leave the parking lot outside of a tobacco shop on East North Street. One he arrived at the scene, Russell saw Matt Cone, a Black Hills Patrol guard, and Orrock on top of and handcuffing the man. Orrock then ordered the man — who had blood coming from scrapes to his face — to "stay there."

Cone told Russell that Black Hills Patrol had a no trespass order against the man. After telling the man to leave, Cone said, the man took a step toward him so he put a hand up to prevent the man from approaching him. He said the man twice slapped his hand away and threatened to beat him up. Cone said he then took the man to the ground to handcuff him.

The property owner told Russell that she saw the man lunge toward Cone and slap his hand two times.