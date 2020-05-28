Four avoid major injuries after car lands upside down in Pennington County canyon road

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Four people avoided major injuries after the SUV they were in landed on its roof during an allegedly drunken crash Thursday morning on a Pennington County canyon road.

Sheriff deputies responded around 2:18 a.m. to the single-vehicle rollover crash near the end of Red Rock Canyon Road, according to Helene Duhamel, spokeswoman for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. The street near Canyon Lake and Chapel in the Hills begins in Rapid City but later becomes Pennington County.

"The vehicle went off the roadway, struck a tree and rolled over landing on its roof," Duhamel said.

Photos captured by a resident awakened by the sound of the crash show the SUV landed completely upside down toward the front of the car, leaving the rear of the vehicle suspended in the air. The windows are shattered and there is serious damage to the passenger side and front part of the car.

But the four people inside somehow avoided major injuries.

The occupants, who all appeared to be intoxicated, did receive minor injuries, Duhamel said.