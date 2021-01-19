Four drivers hurt, 13 impacted by semi hitting snow plow on I-90 in Sturgis

Thirteen vehicles either crashed or escaped into the median after a semi-truck hit a government snowplow and caused another semi to jackknife across Interstate 90 in Sturgis on Monday afternoon.

Four drivers were taken to the Sturgis hospital and charges are pending against the semi driver, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.

The crash was caused by a Freightliner semi driver heading east on I-90 and occurred while the semi was in the left lane at mile marker 30 at 1:43 p.m.

A Department of Transportation snowplow was ahead of the Freightliner while a Peterbilt semi was in the right-hand lane. Both semis were pulling trailers.

The driver of the Freightliner did not slow down so he hit the snowplow and crashed into a guard rail before going into a ditch, Mangan said. The Peterbilt then jackknifed, blocking both eastbound lanes.

The Highway Patrol believes the Freightliner failed to slow down because he wasn’t paying enough attention.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Three drivers drove into the median to avoid crashing into the Peterbilt. None crashed or were injured.