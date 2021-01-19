Four drivers hurt, 13 impacted by semi hitting snow plow on I-90 in Sturgis

Thirteen vehicles either crashed or escaped into the median after a semi-truck hit a government snowplow and caused another semi to jackknife across Interstate 90 in Sturgis on Monday afternoon.
Four drivers were taken to the Sturgis hospital and charges are pending against the semi driver, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.
The crash was caused by a Freightliner semi driver heading east on I-90 and occurred while the semi was in the left lane at mile marker 30 at 1:43 p.m.
A Department of Transportation snowplow was ahead of the Freightliner while a Peterbilt semi was in the right-hand lane. Both semis were pulling trailers.
The driver of the Freightliner did not slow down so he hit the snowplow and crashed into a guard rail before going into a ditch, Mangan said. The Peterbilt then jackknifed, blocking both eastbound lanes.
The Highway Patrol believes the Freightliner failed to slow down because he wasn’t paying enough attention.
Three drivers drove into the median to avoid crashing into the Peterbilt. None crashed or were injured.
Seven other drivers were involved in a secondary crash when they tried to avoid collisions but ended up hitting other vehicles or the guard rail. The vehicles involved two semis with trailers; three pickups, including one with a trailer; a FedEx truck and a compact car.
The weather also contributed to the secondary crash, Mangan said. Photos of the scene show light snow and possibly ice on the road.
The Freightliner driver and three drivers from the secondary crash were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The eastbound lanes in the collision area were closed for about 3.5 hours with traffic being diverted through Sturgis via Exit 32.
Responding agencies included the Sturgis police, fire and ambulance departments; the Meade County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management; and Highway Patrol and the DOT, according to a Facebook post from Meade County Emergency Management. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources was notified due to fuel and engine fluid spills.
The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
