Four local groups offer $3,500 reward to help solve Rapid City arson spree

Two of the trash can fires were moved close to outbuildings, according to the victims. One victim lost her art studio and motorcycle while the other lost their garage, vehicle and outdoor equipment. The blaze that destroyed garage is in the alley behind the West Park Apartments, which has seen a string of dumpster fires for the past month, according to the victim and fire department.

“It’s just great to have other groups participate with us in this effort to bring this string of fires to and an end before anyone is hurt,” said Lew Weinberg of West Park Apartments. “Our community is always ready to step up and help out with worthy projects like this reward.”

“One of the reasons the WBNA was incorporated in 1976 was to protect the historic integrity of its residential neighborhood,” says Pat Roseland of the West Boulevard Neighborhood Association. “This is a time of need and the WBNA will do its part to help find those responsible for these fires.”

Anyone with any information on the recent suspicious fires should contact Detective Andrew Randazzo at (605) 394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

