Four local groups offer $3,500 reward to help solve Rapid City arson spree

Four local groups have banded together to offer a $3,500 reward to anyone who helps police catch whoever is behind a recent string of suspicious fires.
The owners of West Park Apartments, the West Boulevard Neighborhood Association and the Community Reward Fund each offered $1,000, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department. The Community Reward Fund is a Rapid City-based charity run by a seven-member panel that delegates when donated money can be offered to help solve serious crimes. The Mount Rushmore Road Group is offering $500.
“It’s so amazing to see these community organizations stepping up to aid us in the investigation into these recent fires,” said Captain John Olson, commander of the Criminal Investigations Division. “We know that there’s someone out there who knows who is setting these fires and are hopeful this reward can help them come forward with that information.”
Five fires that began in a trash can, dumpster or shipping containers broke out on the evening of Dec. 12 and early the next morning, according to the Rapid City Fire Department. Four are considered suspicious and occurred west of downtown Rapid City between Mount Rushmore Road and 11th Street.
Two of the trash can fires were moved close to outbuildings, according to the victims. One victim lost her art studio and motorcycle while the other lost their garage, vehicle and outdoor equipment. The blaze that destroyed garage is in the alley behind the West Park Apartments, which has seen a string of dumpster fires for the past month, according to the victim and fire department.
“It’s just great to have other groups participate with us in this effort to bring this string of fires to and an end before anyone is hurt,” said Lew Weinberg of West Park Apartments. “Our community is always ready to step up and help out with worthy projects like this reward.”
“One of the reasons the WBNA was incorporated in 1976 was to protect the historic integrity of its residential neighborhood,” says Pat Roseland of the West Boulevard Neighborhood Association. “This is a time of need and the WBNA will do its part to help find those responsible for these fires.”
Anyone with any information on the recent suspicious fires should contact Detective Andrew Randazzo at (605) 394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.
