Four local men have been accused of paying for sex after an undercover operation by the Rapid City Police Department, the agency said in a news release.
Thomas Moeller, a 66-year-old from Deadwood; Tyler Vance, a 31-year-old from Spearfish; and Rapid City residents Mark Owens, 39, and Christopher Myrick, 41, were charged Thursday with hiring for sexual activity, a Class 1 misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of one year in jail.
The four men allegedly arrived at a Rapid City hotel after responding to online advertisements — set up by the police department — on several websites soliciting sexual activity, RCPD spokesman Brendyn Medina said.
He said the operation was conducted throughout the week by a handful of detectives.
"A market for the trade of sex trafficking is created when individuals respond to online advertisements soliciting sexual activity,” Captain John Olson, commander of the RCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, was quoted as saying in the press release.