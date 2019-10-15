Four minors were arrested Monday afternoon after they were found in a stolen vehicle with shell casings that matched a shooting crime scene.
Multiple people on the 1500 block of Racine Street called 911 at 3:30 p.m. Monday to report that they heard gunshots being fired in the area, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department. Witnesses told police that they saw a black passenger car quickly drive away after the shots rang out. Police later learned from a witness that the car just pulled into a parking lot at Knollwood Heights Elementary School.
You have free articles remaining.
Police found the car and arrested the four minors who were inside, the news release says. Shell casings matching those found at the scene were located inside the vehicle, which had been reported stolen earlier in the day.
No one was injured during the shooting. Police are not releasing the names and charges of the suspects since they are juveniles.