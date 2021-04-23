Four people, including two who remain missing, charged in Rapid City motel homicide

Police continue to search for the Nelson and Laughlin and are leaving all options open as to where they might be and whether they are fleeing together or separately, Medina said.

After the shooting was reported around 4:15 p.m. on April 9, officers found Williams injured outside the motel and Vance’s body inside one of the rooms, according to police. Detectives later found surveillance footage that showed two suspect vehicles leaving the scene shortly after the shooting.

Officers found both cars on Friday evening and detained everyone inside of them for questioning before arresting Williams, Reyna and Long.

They also charged Laughlin and Nelson, who were captured on surveillance footage running into the vehicles that fled the motel but escaped before officers pulled the cars over, Medina said.

Vance lived in Rapid City, was a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, and used to live in Takini on the reservation, according to his obituary. A photo and comment from a friend show that he had the opportunity to travel to Paris and go camping in Germany. ​

Vance “was an amazing soul, always knew how to make everyone smile and was truly the life of the party,” the friend wrote.

