Fourth, final murder suspect arrested in Rapid City motel shooting

Before Laughlin was found, there were multiple social media posts saying she had died by suicide. It's unclear if those posts originated from someone who truly thought Laughlin had died, or if Laughlin and/or a friend started the rumor to try to avoid police detection, Medina said.

"Rumors are hard to trace back to their source," he said. "Not knowing where it started, we really don't know what the motivation is."

It's unclear if the kidnapping mentioned in the murder charge relates to the alleged kidnapping of a surviving victim or Vance as well.

The four defendants are also charged with aggravated assault and second-degree kidnapping against Jake Williams.

They allegedly used a "cutting instrument" against Williams, a 37-year-old from Rapid City who was found outside the motel with cuts to his face that required staples to heal, according to police reports.

Williams was allegedly found with methamphetamine, a gun holster, a gun magazine and 9 mm rounds, according to police reports and a federal indictment.

He is charged in state court with meth possession and in federal court with illegally possessing the ammunition since he has been convicted of a felony.