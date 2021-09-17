From meth to recovery: Cudmore seeks solace in Rapid City

He was charged with several counts stemming from the two incidents, including grand theft auto and possession of methamphetamine. Cudmore was then given the opportunity to receive treatment at the Pennington County Care Campus facility in March.

On Aug. 18, Cudmore completed the inpatient addiction treatment program and is currently is in the aftercare program. His sentencing hearings are scheduled for Sept. 22 and Oct. 4.

Throughout his journey of recovery, Cudmore said he's had a lot of moments of clarity that pepper the last several years.

"I was trying to find out where that miscommunication was with myself," Cudmore said. "When someone has decided they've dealt with enough pain and is willing to do what it takes to love themselves, that confidence, security, reassurance builds."

Cudmore said he was willing to take the time to love himself for who he was, then he put up strong boundaries between himself and people, places and things that he felt would bring negativity into his life.

"You have to be careful of what you allow in," Cudmore said. "There's a list of things that I had decided I was going to avoid at all costs. The main thing was negativity."