Gov. Noem says she ordered marijuana lawsuit in executive order

Miller is being represented by a law firm that serves as a lobbyist for Noem’s office and has been awarded $403,375 in contracts to provide legal services and legislative consulting to the office since Dec 31, 2019.

Thom’s lawyer and the spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office say taxpayer money is not being spent on his legal fees but won’t say if the sheriff or a third party is paying.

The South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police and Sheriff’s Association both said they are not paying for his fees. However, the FOP says it supports the lawsuit.

Noem’s order does not say how Thom became involved in the lawsuit. Fury and Thom did not respond to messages asking how Thom became involved. The spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said she didn’t know if she could reach Thom since he had already left the office.

The lawsuit was filed against the Secretary of State since the office runs the election. He is being represented by the Attorney General’s Office.

The Attorney General’s Office and lawyers South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws say the Amendment A is indeed an amendment and only covers one topic: marijuana.