BISON | A 57-year-old Bison man was convicted recently of beating, choking, kidnapping and raping a family member and is in jail awaiting a sentence that could mean life in prison.
Richard Seidel, the owner and manager of the large Bison Grain Company in Bison, had been free on a $1 million cash bond on the charges made in November 2017 by Perkins County State’s Attorney Shane Penfield based on a grand jury’s indictment.
Penfield initially charged Seidel with attempted murder, but amended the charges soon after his arrest.
In a handwritten note seeking a protection order from the court in November 2017 after his arrest, the victim said Seidel had strangled and bound her, kidnapped and raped her, threatening her with a gun.
After deliberating about three hours, the jury found Seidel guilty of four counts: kidnapping in the first degree in order to inflict injury or terrorize, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison; of second degree rape using force, coercion or threats of great bodily harm, which carries a maximum sentence of 50 years; committing a felony while armed with a gun, with a 25-year maximum sentence; and aggravated assault/domestic violence in blocking her breathing and/or blood flow by blocking her nose and mouth and/or her throat, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
Seidel is in the Meade County Jail in Sturgis until his sentencing, slated for early November.
Court officials said someone facing $1 million cash-only bond is rare, much less someone making such a bail.
In November 2017, then-Attorney General Marty Jackley announced, with Penfield, the charges against Seidel, highlighting the serious nature of the case.
During his release on $1 million cash bail in 2017, Seidel remained in charge of Bison Grain, working while he was awaiting trial, court officials said. Seidel remains the registered agent for Bison Grain in filings with the state Secretary of State’s office.
Bison is 145 miles north of Rapid City.