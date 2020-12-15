Group that tried to set up homeless camp in Rapid City is facing state, city charges

No action was taken, Eisenbraun wrote, so Johns approached the tipi at 10:20 p.m. to tell the group that this was an unlawful assembly and if they don’t immediately take the tipi down, officers would, and anyone who interfered with them would be charged with obstruction. The group continued singing and didn’t respond but one man eventually left.

An arrest team approached the tent and Eisenbraun said he told the six remaining people that if they leave now they won’t be arrested, but if they remain they would be arrested and charged with obstruction. Eisenbraun said he ordered the arrest team to start making arrests because the group continued singing after his second final warning.

The group sang while linking arms as the officers began arresting them, according to police reports and videos posted to social media.

“These six people made a conscious choice to stay there knowing the consequences and essentially forcing the police to arrest them,” Landeen said.

Eisenbraun wrote that some of the people resisted arrest so were charged with that crime. Tilsen is described as resisting behind handcuffed but officers wrote conflicting accounts about the two women.