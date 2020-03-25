Group wants S.D. officials to prioritize crime victims in coronavirus outbreak

"We can’t simply ignore the circumstances our community is facing” and how COVID-19 has created the need to ensure safety within the courthouse and for jurors, inmates and staff, Vargo said. “We continue to have both victims and public safety in every decision that we make."

Vargo said that a jail review team, comprised of members from across the local criminal justice system, has been analyzing jail inmates to see if their bond can be reduced or cancelled, but it's ultimately the judge who decides what to do.

We're "reserving the jail for people that have a violent history or people who have a violent offense" or are a “very clear danger to the community” for racking up multiple DUIs, he said.

The "overwhelming majority" of people being released are accused of crimes without a direct victim, such as drug crimes or probation violations. He said a few people accused of forgery or non-violent thefts may be released.

Marsy’s Law is named after Marsalee “Marsy” Ann Nicholas, a college student who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983, the news release says. A week after Marsy was killed, her mother and brother were confronted by the accused murderer, who they had no idea had been released on bail. In an effort to honor his sister, Henry Nicholas formed Marsy's Law for All in 2009 to help add victims' rights to state constitutions and provide resources to other victims' rights organizations.

