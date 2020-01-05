Gunman's family apologizes to victims

Wayne said he wasn't worried about his son having a gun because he had no history of suicidal ideation or violence towards others. He also said that he didn't think his son — an adult and Marine Corps veteran — would have voluntarily given up the weapon.

It's Patrick

The Aldens said they had no idea what was going on and had no reason to think their son was involved. Once the shooting was over, Camille said, an officer went door-to-door to make sure people were safe and she told him that she didn't know where Patrick was. A detective later came by to take the couple's witness statements.

Wayne and Camille said they suspected Patrick might be the shooter when Wayne asked if his son was safe, and the detective left the apartment, saying he would be right back. The detective returned with a second detective who asked the couple more questions. Their suspicions were confirmed at 9 or 10 p.m. when detectives returned to tell them Patrick was the gunman.

"I was in shock," Matt said.

"The person I remember at 19, 20-years-old was an incredibly sweet young man," and I'm trying to understand how Patrick could have done this, Wayne said.

"How could you do this?" Camille remembered thinking.