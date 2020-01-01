Gunman's victim and man who died after evacuating both religious family men

Loveletta described her husband as quiet, shy, funny and brilliant. He taught his children the importance of education but when they would ask for a ride to school, he would tease them about how he had to walk through winter storms to reach school when he was growing up. He excelled at math and the family would always ask him what big words meant since he was a "walking dictionary."

David sang gospel music at church and at home, liked to play basketball and volleyball, and loved watching Football, especially when the Rams and Broncos were playing. He was shot while he was watching a football game and waiting for his extended family to come over, Loveletta said.

The couple enjoyed going out to movies, working on star quilts, attending pow wows and spending time with their family. They were also part of a network that would visit hospitals to pray over sick people.

"He was always happy, he had the biggest smile that could light up the whole room, his chubby cheeks just squeezing his eyes together, said Jessica Patton, David's 15-year-old granddaughter. "He was like the strength to my grandma. He was like the other piece to the puzzle."

Jessica said her grandfather always stayed strong when he had his seizures, so she knows he would have been fighting for his life after he was shot.