Two teenagers accused of murdering a Rapid City man last August are scheduled for transfer hearings that will determine whether they will be tried as adults or juveniles, a decision that will greatly impact the length of their sentences if they are convicted.
Ross Johnson, who was 16 when he allegedly helped kill 43-year-old Nathan Graham, is charged as an adult at the state court in Rapid City with aggravated assault and aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
If convicted of the murder charge, Johnson can be given "a term of years": any length of prison sentence as long as he is given the chance of parole, according to South Dakota Codified Law 22-6-1. Minors in South Dakota convicted of the most serious felonies — even those charged as adults — must be given a chance at parole after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled they can't be given sentences of mandatory life without parole. Aggravated assault has a maximum sentence of 15 years.
Teens like Johnson who are 16 and older and accused of serious felonies are automatically charged in adult court, according to SDCL 26-11-3.1 But defense lawyers can request a transfer hearing to argue that their client should be tried in juvenile court, where youth can only be imprisoned until they are 21. It will be up to Matthew Skinner, Johnson's defense lawyer, to convince Judge Craig Pfeifle that he should make an expectation to the rule.
Johnson's transfer hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
Teens under 16, like Johnson's co-defendant who was 14 at the time of the shooting, are automatically charged in juvenile court but prosecutors can request a hearing to transfer the youth to adult court, according to SDCL 26-11-4. Lara Roetzel, deputy state's attorney for Pennington County, said Thursday in court that prosecutors are planning to ask a judge to charge the younger teen in adult court. That transfer hearing won't be open to the public.
During the transfer hearings, the judge will consider seven factors including the teens' criminal histories, the nature of their alleged crimes, and their prospect for rehabilitation and public safety.
Graham died Aug. 18, 2018 after being shot in the head outside a home on the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street in Rapid City the day before, according to an affidavit. The 14-year-old turned himself into police and admitted to shooting Graham after Johnson instructed him to do so. Due to the alleged shooter's age, his name and the charges against him are not public record.