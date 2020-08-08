Hermosa pastor’s son who defrauded doctor to be sentenced next week

A Hermosa pastor's son who ran a six-figure fraud scheme against a Rapid City doctor and allegedly fled to Guatemala for four years to avoid prosecution is scheduled for sentencing next week.
David Astin was indicted in 2016 on 21 counts of wire fraud and pleaded guilty in April to three of those counts, court records show.
He’s agreed to pay $433,877 in restitution to David Blickensderfer, the anesthesiologist he defrauded between August 2012 and August 2013.
Astin is scheduled for sentencing at 3 p.m. next Wednesday at the federal courthouse, where he's facing up to 60 years in prison.
According to the factual basis document Astin signed:
Astin told Blickensderfer in 2012 that he was a successful foreign currency exchange (forex) trader, receiving returns of 8% per month over the past seven to eight years. Blickensderfer then agreed to pay Astin to open and manage forex accounts for him, but was contemplating much larger trades than Astin dealt with.
Astin provided Blickensderfer with false information about his account balances to make him think he was making significant gains when he was actually losing large amounts of money. He shared the fake information through emails, text messages, falsified account statements and manipulated spreadsheets.
He said he thought Blickensderfer would stop investing and paying him if Blickensderfer learned about the losses.
Using the false information, Astin caused Blickensderfer to make 18 financial transactions worth $806,997 to fund the forex accounts. He then lost $433,877 of Blickensderfer’s money from the trading.
Under suspicion
The path to Astin's federal case stretches back at least a decade, according to Journal archives.
Investigators have been probing Astin's business activities since 2008, when the State’s Attorney’s Office in Custer County charged him and his parents, Ward and Debra Astin, with 20 felony counts apiece for failing to obtain a state sales-tax license for a business they ran since 2002.
None of the three Astins hired a lawyer, and they all used defense strategies associated with an anti-government belief system known as the sovereign citizen movement. Sovereign citizens believe in various conspiracy theories, but their main tenant is that people are sovereign from the U.S., and therefore don't have to follow laws, pay taxes or answer to government authorities.
The Astins argued they didn’t understand if they were being charged since the charging documents wrote their names in all capital letters, not how people usually spell their names. David Astin repeatedly said in court that he didn’t consent to the proceeding and judge’s actions.
Ultimately, Ward Astin — who has been the pastor of Christ's Tabernacle Church in Hermosa for 21 years — accepted a deal in 2009 and pleaded no contest to one felony count in exchange for the dismissal of the charges against Debra and David. Ward Astin had to pay $60,000 in restitution to the state Department of Revenue.
But it’s unclear if Ward Astin ever paid the restitution because the state Office of Hearing Examiners sided last year with the Department of Revenue against the Journal over whether the department had to disclose that information.
The department cited state laws that classify tax returns and return information handled by the department as confidential. The Journal argued the balance was no longer confidential tax-return information but was criminal restitution that had been publicly ordered by a judge.
Fleeing to Guatemala
The state sales-tax case against the Astin family prompted long-lasting federal investigations that could now send David Astin to prison.
Federal search warrants were filed against Astin in 2012 asking to search his computer — which had been seized by state law enforcement officials from his Hermosa home in 2008 — for evidence that his father evaded paying federal taxes for the family company.
Another search warrant was filed against Astin in 2014, this time asking to search Astin’s email account for evidence of wire fraud and money laundering.
Astin was interviewed by the IRS in 2014 and flew to Guatemala with his wife and children a few days later, an FBI agent testified at a hearing last year. Astin’s father wrote to the court that his son left because agents implied that they could make his wife, who is from Guatemala, lose her green card.
The FBI agent said a legal attache stationed in Central America tracked Astin’s whereabouts while in Guatemala because the agency was afraid he would try to flee to another country that doesn’t have an extradition treaty with the United States.
Federal prosecutors argued that Astin’s move to Guatemala was an attempt to evade prosecution and successfully argued for his 2016 indictment to be sealed in case he was tracking it.
Astin was indeed trying to track whether he was facing criminal charges, the FBI agent testified. He said Astin filed public information requests with the IRS and FBI to learn if he had any warrants.
Astin eventually returned to the United States in October 2018 and was arrested by a deputy U.S. Marshal when he landed at the Houston airport.
He was transferred to Rapid City and booked into the Pennington County Jail. A Magistrate Judge ordered Astin to remain in jail until his case was resolved but a District Judge released him in February 2019 on the condition that he surrender his passport and live at his parent’s home in Hermosa.
Astin was allowed to possess his passport for a few days in January 2020 so he could travel to the Guatemalan consulate in Denver to obtain passports for his children, who were still in that country.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
