Hermosa pastor’s son who defrauded doctor to be sentenced next week

Federal search warrants were filed against Astin in 2012 asking to search his computer — which had been seized by state law enforcement officials from his Hermosa home in 2008 — for evidence that his father evaded paying federal taxes for the family company.

Another search warrant was filed against Astin in 2014, this time asking to search Astin’s email account for evidence of wire fraud and money laundering.

Astin was interviewed by the IRS in 2014 and flew to Guatemala with his wife and children a few days later, an FBI agent testified at a hearing last year. Astin’s father wrote to the court that his son left because agents implied that they could make his wife, who is from Guatemala, lose her green card.

The FBI agent said a legal attache stationed in Central America tracked Astin’s whereabouts while in Guatemala because the agency was afraid he would try to flee to another country that doesn’t have an extradition treaty with the United States.

Federal prosecutors argued that Astin’s move to Guatemala was an attempt to evade prosecution and successfully argued for his 2016 indictment to be sealed in case he was tracking it.