Hermosa, Spearfish law enforcement officers have certifications revoked by state

The certifications of two Black Hills area law enforcement officers were revoked by the South Dakota Law Enforcement Standards and Training Commission on Nov. 10.

The commission held hearings for Officer Justin Mowery with the Spearfish Police Department and Hermosa Town Marshal Jim Daggett.

The complaint against Mowery charged him with engaging in conduct unbecoming of a law enforcement officer, alleging that he had falsely reported to law enforcement and his insurance company that he had accidentally crashed his father's vehicle into a tree on Jan. 7, 2016.

"Mowery had purposely driven the vehicle into the tree," the complaint states.

Mowery was also accused of illegally purchasing and using testosterone cypionate, which is a controlled substance steroid.

Spearfish Police Chief Curtis Jacobs said Mowery is no longer employed at the department and declined to comment further.

Daggett's complaint alleged that he engaged in conduct unbecoming of a law enforcement officer on Aug. 17 when he was untruthful, said Guy DiBenedetto, a professional standards investigator.

Daggett previously served as sheriff of Oglala Lakota and Custer counties and in 2016 ran against Custer County Sheriff Marty Mechaley.

The commission's findings following both hearings resulted in the revocation of Mowery's and Daggett's law enforcement certification, a decision which can be appealed to the circuit court or South Dakota Supreme Court.

The Hermosa Town Board of Trustees had discussed complaints against Daggett in meetings over the past two months, removing the remainder of his salary. Daggett is no longer serving as town marshal.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.