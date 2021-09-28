Hideaway Hills homeowners file federal lawsuit against Meade County

Four counts are listed in the complaint, stating the county violated the Fourth, Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments in the United States Constitution and Article VI of the South Dakota state Constitution.

Count One in the complaint claims a violation of the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments.

“Plaintiffs have been denied their liberty, property, use of their property, and right to be secure in their homes and effects without due process of law as a result of the county’s conduct which took place under color of state law,” the complaint states.

It also notes that the county tax assessor updated an assessment of all 158 plaintiffs’ homes, which was a total loss in real estate value to exceed $39 million, according to the complaint.

The complaint also alleges that the county’s conduct placed the homeowners at risk of serious or immediate harm, stating that the decision to approve the subdivision by the Planning Commission and the Meade County Commission put homeowners at risk.

“Without the decisions to approve the subdivision, issue building permits and certificates of occupancy, the opportunity for harm would not have existed,” the complaint states.