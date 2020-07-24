Highway Patrol: man attacked by dog said teen had gun

The man then told the trooper that the teen had a gun, the release says. Both people approached the trooper which is when he had his dog attack.

The video shows the man standing at close range to the trooper and dog as the teen walks towards them from across the street. The teen is nearly at the man when the man lunges toward the trooper and dog. The dog almost immediately attacks the man.

There was then a “violent altercation” between the man and the dog, the release says. The trooper deployed his stun gun to subdue the man until backup arrived.

The video shows the dog attacking the man and the man hitting back with this hands and feet for about 30 seconds. The trooper is then seen using his stun gun. Zain said he didn’t hear the trooper give any warning about using the weapon.

The man was taken to the Rapid City hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries, the release says. He’s charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with a law enforcement support animal, and assaulting, threatening and interfering with a law enforcement officer.

The teen was taken the to the Pennington County Juvenile Jail and is charged with obstruction and interfering with the animal. The video shows the teen was trying pull the dog off the adult suspect.

Highway Patrol will update the public as it continues to investigate. ​

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

