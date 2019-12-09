The victim of Friday evening's hit-and-run crash leaves behind a wife and their five children.
Joseph Martinez was a "family man" and hard worker, his wife, Timber, said Monday at the state court in Rapid City. She, Martinez's sister, Daisy, and Martinez's sister-in-law, Georgia Hornbeck, also described their loved one as a happy person and comedian.
Martinez, 34, was a construction worker who lived in Rapid City where he was raising a 12-year-old, 7-year-old, twin two-year-olds and a 2-month-old baby, said Timber, 28.
Timber began to cry during the initial appearance of Zachary Fegueroa, the 25-year-old Rapid City man accused of drunkenly crashing into and killing her husband and fleeing the scene.
Fegueroa appeared calm on a video screen in court that showed him standing next to a lawyer inside the Pennington County Jail as he learned he's charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run with injury, marijuana possession and DUI. If convicted, Fegueroa could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison for the homicide charge, two years in prison for the hit and run, and one year in prison for each of the other charges.
The crash occurred around 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 6 along East Boulevard North, north of the intersection with East North Street, police spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal. Fegueroa was driving southbound when he hit Martinez — who was walking southbound on the side of the road — north of the entrance to a small parking lot that's next to soccer fields and north of the train overpass.
Witnesses told police that the suspect vehicle was a red Chevy Trailblazer, which was soon located at the Domino's Pizza parking lot on East North Street with fresh damage to the windshield and front of the vehicle, according to an earlier news release. Officers saw Fegueroa walk behind the business and a witness told them that he fled the area on foot. He was soon arrested at a home on the 400 block of Spruce Street.
Fegueroa was speeding when he crashed into Martinez and "did nothing to ensure the individual he hit was OK," a prosecutor said in court. Once police officers found Fegueroa, the prosecutor said, they gave him a field sobriety test that found he had a .134 percent blood alcohol content. It's illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 percent or higher.
The prosecutor asked Judge Marya Tellinghuisen to set Fegueroa's bond at $250,000 cash only, calling him a "danger to society" given his past history of crashing while drunk driving and fleeing the scene.
The lawyer standing next to Fegueroa asked for a lower amount so Fegueroa could bond out of jail and be monitored through alcohol tests.
But Tellinghuisen sided with the prosecutor.
The lawyer next to Fegueroa also revealed that he was set to be sentenced to probation on Friday for his prior drunk driving case.
Fegueroa recently pleaded guilty to his first DUI, failure to report an accident and eluding after multiple witnesses reported that he crashed into the Rapid City Public Library on May 24 and swerved as he drove away, court and police records show.
A police officer quickly found Fegueroa driving his car with "severe front-end damage," but he wouldn't stop, according to police reports. After a short pursuit, Fegueroa opened the door and partially fell out of his car while holding onto the steering wall before crashing into a retaining wall. He then fled on foot and would not listen to commands so an officer tackled him. Fegueroa didn't listen to commands to stay on the ground so the officer pointed a stun gun at him and fired it after he tried to get up. The officer fired it again when Fegueroa again tried to stand up. He was handcuffed once another officer arrived.
Fegueroa was examined and cleared by medics after he complained of chest pain and had some blood on his neck where one of the darts hit him, the reports say. Officers noted that Fegueroa smelled like alcohol, slurred his words and had bloodshot eyes. A field test found he had a BAC of .148 percent.
While being transported to jail, the reports say, Fegueroa asked if he had hurt or killed anyone during the crash.
Fegueroa has several other pending cases and has multiple convictions related to unsafe driving dating back to 2011, court records show.
Martinez's family has created a memorial with flowers, glow sticks and bandannas near Friday's crash scene.
Timber said she didn't know why her husband was out walking that night, that the sidewalk was covered in snow when she visited, and that she wished there was better lighting in the area.
The sidewalk north of the parking lot was clear of snow and ice on Monday morning, and Medina said it was clear on Friday evening as well. Part of the entrance to the parking lot and the sidewalk to the south of the lot are covered in a packed layer of snow.
Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo did not immediately return messages asking why the police reports in this case — which would provide more details on the crash — are sealed. Police reports are most commonly sealed when the crime involves a minor victim or victim of sexual abuse.