Homicide victim identified as 19-year-old from Rapid City

The man who was fatally shot near Rapid City on Tuesday has been identified as 19-year-old Ocean Sun Eberlein of Rapid City.

Jason Ray Sharp, a 43-year-old from Rapid City, is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Eberlein at a mobile home on 8980 S. Highway 16 on Tuesday night, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting was reported around 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday by a neighbor who heard but did not see the shooting, according to spokeswoman Helene Duhamel.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The victim died at the hospital and deputies found Sharp at the scene of the crime, Duhamel said.

It's unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other and what preceded the shooting.

Sharp was booked into the Pennington County Jail at 4:19 a.m. Wednesday and is scheduled for an initial court appearance at 10 a.m. on Monday, the jail website says. Court documents have yet to be filed.

The sheriff's office and Rapid City Police Department are investigating the circumstances surrounding the homicide.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.