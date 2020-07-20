Hot Springs art dealer owes $29,900 after pleading guilty to selling eagle parts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Hot Springs man who works in Indigenous northern plains art owes $29,900 in restitution and fines for illegally selling bald and golden eagle parts.

Larry Belitz, 77, was sentenced July 10 at the federal court in Rapid City to one year of probation and ordered to pay $19,900 in restitution to the U.S. Forest Service plus a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to violating the bald and golden eagle protection act.

Belitz illegally possessed and sold bald eagle, golden eagle, and other protected migratory bird parts as part of his business between February 2013 and February 2015, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota.

He was originally indicted on a count of violating the Lacey Act, two counts of the migratory bird treaty act, and two counts of the bald and golden eagle protection act.

Belitz owns Sioux Replications, a mail order business that specializes in constructing and selling Native American art, according to the factual basis document he signed. He also runs the Lakota Cultural Museum.