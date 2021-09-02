Hot Springs Police Department patrol vehicle rammed during high speed pursuit

A Hot Springs Police Department patrol vehicle was rammed during a vehicle pursuit that occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday, according to Hot Springs Police Officer Jen Winscott.

During the pursuit, vehicle speeds nearly reached 100 mph, Winscott said. No officers were injured during the incident.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department Facebook page, the patrol vehicle was rammed by the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect is facing the felony charges of driving under the influence as a third offense, aggravated assault on law enforcement and aggravated eluding, in addition to six misdemeanor charges.

The suspect was taken into custody at a residence in Hot Springs following the pursuit.