House committee kills bill ending life without parole sentence for young people

The bill, which is retroactive, would eventually impact 73 prisoners serving life without parole for crimes they committed when they were 25 or younger, McGuigan said. Thirty-three are serving time for first-degree murder while 20 are in for second-degree murder. Eleven were convicted of first-degree manslaughter while nine are in prison for other crimes.

Proponents included Rusch and Rep. Charlie Hoffman, a Republican from Eureka.

“If we are a county of forgiveness and not revenge, this bill makes great, compassionate sense,” he said.

Committee members heard testimony from lobbyists for an anti-death penalty group and the criminal defense and trial lawyers associations. They also heard from Stephen Manlove, a Rapid City psychiatrist who evaluates criminal defendants, and Darrell Middletent, a longtime councilman for the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe who visits people in prison.

Manlove has testified that science shows that the decision making and impulse control parts of our brains don’t fully develop until we are 25. That’s why studies show people are much less likely to commit violent crimes after the age of 25, he added.