How marijuana legalization will impact the criminal justice system

"Based on training and experience, deputies determine if there's probable cause for an arrest," Thom said of how deputies will handle cases after July 1. Hedrick said he's still working with Vargo's office and the Attorney General's office to develop an enforcement plan.

Post-legalization

Whitcher's office handles about 4,000 misdemeanor cases each year and he expects to see a reduction in more than 300 cases if both the amendment and law go into effect on July 1.

Whitcher and Vargo say another change is how law enforcement can conduct searches and seizures.

"If you only have a joint in the ashtray for instance, and you have no other information, then you would have no reason to search because you would have no reason to believe that a crime had been committed," Vargo said. If officers see a large amount of marijuana, that gives them reason to further search property.

Searches that used to begin with officers seeing any amount of marijuana sometimes led to officers finding evidence of more serious criminal activity, Whitcher said.

"There will be fewer searches that are going to happen" so "we might see a reduction in our overall (cases) because of the new status of marijuana," he explained.