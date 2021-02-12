'I hit my kid and put him in the hospital,' airman says in police interview

The video of the interview was played on a screen visible only to the jurors, not to media or anyone else in the courtroom.

Hartland began the interview by telling Cunningham that he was free to leave at any time and wouldn’t be arrested that day.

Cunningham described his day on March 3 before going into his first explanation of how Zachariah — who he said was extremely fussy and crying a lot that afternoon — hurt his head.

The airman said he was letting his dog out when he “heard a loud bang” coming from Zachariah’s jumper. He saw a red mark on Zachariah’s head and assumed he must of hit it against the wall or one of the toys hanging from the jumper.

Cunningham said Zachariah seemed fine but later went limp and became unresponsive.

“I just feel so bad because I’m supposed to be his guardian, his dad. I feel like I failed him as a father,” he said.

Cunningham went over the details of his first explanation two more times before Hartland asked if he knew about his son’s injury. He has a brain bleed, the airman responded.